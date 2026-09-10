Ultraviolette Automotive opens BIGGA factory in Tamil Nadu building Tesseract
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Ultraviolette Automotive has just opened its BIGGA factory in Tamil Nadu, gearing up to build the new Tesseract electric scooter and more.
The plant starts with a capacity of 250,000 vehicles a year, but can ramp up to 500,000 if things get busy.
Tesseract deliveries are set for January 2027, so the countdown is on.
BIGGA includes automation, about 2,000 jobs
BIGGA comes packed with smart tech (think automation, robotics, and digital quality checks) to make production smoother and faster.
There's even a test track and a system to keep everything running efficiently.
The facility will create about 2,000 jobs right away, with plans to grow the team over the next five years.