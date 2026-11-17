Ultraviolette launches B-MAX reusable airbag vest priced ₹24,990 for riders
Ultraviolette just launched the B-MAX, a reusable airbag vest for riders priced at ₹24,990.
Designed to seriously boost safety, it protects your upper body and hips and claims to beat CE safety standards by double.
With 86% force absorption thanks to its mix of active impact protection and passive armor, it's aiming to set a new bar for rider gear.
B-MAX includes cervical brace spinal shield
The B-MAX packs features like a cervical brace (to help with whiplash), spinal shield, dual front thorax chambers, and dual front thorax chambers for handlebar impacts.
Instead of batteries or charging hassles, it uses a simple mechanical tether; just clip in and ride.
The airy mesh design keeps things cool in hot weather. Plus, you can reuse the vest up to five times (though how you reset it isn't clear yet).
With most similar vests costing more, Ultraviolette is making high-end protection way more accessible for bikers on a budget.