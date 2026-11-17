The B-MAX packs features like a cervical brace (to help with whiplash), spinal shield, dual front thorax chambers, and dual front thorax chambers for handlebar impacts.

Instead of batteries or charging hassles, it uses a simple mechanical tether; just clip in and ride.

The airy mesh design keeps things cool in hot weather. Plus, you can reuse the vest up to five times (though how you reset it isn't clear yet).

With most similar vests costing more, Ultraviolette is making high-end protection way more accessible for bikers on a budget.