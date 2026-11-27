Ultraviolette plans ₹779cr Hosur plant with 2.5L start, 5L capacity
Ultraviolette, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup, is setting up a massive new factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
With an investment of ₹779 crore, this BIGGA facility will start by making 2.5 lakh vehicles a year (think models like the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave motorcycle), but can ramp up to 5 lakh units.
Ultraviolette plant to use collaborative robots
The plant will use smart tech like collaborative robots and advanced management systems to boost efficiency and keep production smooth.
Co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam says this move helps Ultraviolette meet growing demand both in India and abroad.
Plus, the new site is expected to create around 2,000 jobs and will help Ultraviolette expand into more bike styles, from sports to cruisers, in the near future.