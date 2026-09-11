Ultraviolette to make 300,000 EVs yearly by mid-2027 with ₹1000cr
Ultraviolette, the company, is gearing up to produce 300,000 electric vehicles every year by mid-2027.
Most of this will come from their new BIGGA Factory in Hosur (250,000 units), with the rest from an upgraded Bengaluru plant (50,000 units).
They're putting in ₹1,000 crore over five years to make it happen.
Narayan Subramaniam: ₹800cr Hosur ₹200cr Bengaluru
CEO co-founder Narayan Subramaniam shared that ₹800 crore is going into the Hosur factory and ₹200 crore into Bengaluru upgrades.
Their production will be split evenly between four motorcycle models and two scooters.
Ultraviolette is also rolling out its Tesseract scooter (now with a 100-volt architecture) in early 2027 after a delay, plus the Shockwave motorcycle next year.
The company already exports to 19 European countries and plans to boost exports as they expand into Europe, North America, and Latin America.