Under Power Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi surpasses 10,000 EV chargers

BSES, Tata Power expand Delhi charging

BSES discoms really stepped up, adding more than 1,600 new charging and swapping stations in just the past year, bringing their total to over 6,500.

In North Delhi, Tata Power has rolled out nearly 3,800 EV connections in neighborhoods like Rohini and Pitampura.

Delhi now handles almost a quarter of India's public EV charging electricity use and projects a boost in charging load in BSES areas even further in the next two years.