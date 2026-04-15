Under Power Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi surpasses 10,000 EV chargers
Delhi has crossed a big milestone with over 10,000 EV charging points now live across the city.
Thanks to some smart policy moves under Power Minister Ashish Sood, it is getting easier for people to charge up their electric rides.
The city's draft EV policy is all about making public charging stations more accessible as more people switch to electric vehicles.
BSES, Tata Power expand Delhi charging
BSES discoms really stepped up, adding more than 1,600 new charging and swapping stations in just the past year, bringing their total to over 6,500.
In North Delhi, Tata Power has rolled out nearly 3,800 EV connections in neighborhoods like Rohini and Pitampura.
Delhi now handles almost a quarter of India's public EV charging electricity use and projects a boost in charging load in BSES areas even further in the next two years.