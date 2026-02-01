Union Budget 2026: EV battery manufacturing gets major boost
The Union Budget 2026 just gave a major push to India's electric vehicle scene. Customs duties are now scrapped on key equipment for making EV batteries, and a customs duty exemption on lithium-ion batteries was announced.
The government is also putting money into measures to support electric mobility and providing funding for charging infrastructure under the PM E-DRIVE scheme (reduced to ₹1,500 crore for 2026-27).
Industry leaders call this a big step forward
These moves mean cheaper EVs, better access to busses and chargers, and less reliance on imported parts—making it easier (and hopefully more affordable) to go electric.
Industry leaders are calling this a big step forward for India's green future.
But there's still work to do: selected firms have qualified for government incentives so far, so getting those benefits into more hands remains a challenge.