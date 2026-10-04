Updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class India debut features longer body, illuminated grille
The updated Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is making its India debut this Monday, showing off a bold new look with a bigger illuminated grille, rose gold embellishments featuring the Maybach logo, and sleek 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels.
It's even longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class: think more legroom and presence on the road.
Mercedes-Maybach Superscreen 12.3 and 14.4-inch screens
Step inside and you'll find a Superscreen setup: a 12.3-inch digital cluster plus a huge 14.4-inch touchscreen, all powered by four supercomputers for smooth performance.
The plush cabin is built for serious comfort, with features aimed at making every ride feel extra special.
India V-8 up-to-612hp likely above 3Cr
Globally, there are gasoline and hybrid engine options, but in India, you can expect the punchy V-8 version pushing out up to 612hp.
Price? It's likely to cross ₹3 crore: definitely not your average sedan!