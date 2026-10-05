Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 returns to India, sells out
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The updated Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 has been brought back in India and has already sold out almost instantly, thanks to huge demand.
With its ₹2.29-lakh price tag and blend of modern upgrades with classic vibes, it's quickly become a favorite for riders looking for both style and adventure.
Himalayan 440 features 443-cc engine
This bike packs a punch with its 443-cc engine, 6-speed gearbox, LED headlight, better brakes, and built-in Tripper navigation.
Even with these new features, it keeps that signature rugged look, plus an easy-to-handle seat height and a big fuel tank for long rides.
Its quick sellout shows people still love bikes that balance reliability with cool updates.