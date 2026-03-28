Toyota is expected to announce the prices of its Urban Cruiser Ebella in April

These cars will be introduced in India this April

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:59 pm Mar 28, 202605:59 pm

What's the story

April 2026 promises to be an exciting month for the Indian automotive market. A number of new launches, price announcements, and unveilings are on the cards. The first major update since its launch in 2021 will be the updated Volkswagen Taigun. It will make its India debut on April 9 with cosmetic enhancements and feature additions, like a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-liter petrol engine.