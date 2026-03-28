These cars will be introduced in India this April
What's the story
April 2026 promises to be an exciting month for the Indian automotive market. A number of new launches, price announcements, and unveilings are on the cards. The first major update since its launch in 2021 will be the updated Volkswagen Taigun. It will make its India debut on April 9 with cosmetic enhancements and feature additions, like a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-liter petrol engine.
SUV unveilings
MG Majestor, Mercedes-Benz CLA
The MG Majestor, a successor to the Gloster, was unveiled in February 2026. It features an aggressive front fascia, new alloy wheels, and a revamped cabin with more features. Pre-bookings are open for this model which will be available in four color options from April. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz will launch its all-electric CLA sedan next month at an expected price of ₹55-59 lakh (ex-showroom).
EV introductions
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Nissan Tekton
Toyota is expected to announce the prices of its Urban Cruiser Ebella in April. The model shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki EV and will likely be offered with two battery packs. Meanwhile, Nissan will unveil its Tekton SUV next month. This model is a rebadged version of the new Renault Duster but comes with unique styling elements and interior layout.