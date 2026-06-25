US Commerce Department blocks Polestar US sales over Chinese technology
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Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, just got blocked from selling new vehicles in the US.
The Department of Commerce made this move under a rule aimed at cars using Chinese tech, even though Polestar asked for special permission to keep selling.
Polestar sells leftovers, shifts to Europe
Polestar says it will keep selling its leftover Polestar 3 and 4 models in the US for now.
Most of its sales this year have come from outside the United States anyway, so it is shifting focus to Europe.
Meanwhile, Volvo, Polestar's sister company owned by Geely, was allowed to stay in the US raising questions about how these rules are applied.