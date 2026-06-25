US Commerce Department blocks Polestar US sales over Chinese technology

Polestar sells leftovers, shifts to Europe

Polestar says it will keep selling its leftover Polestar 3 and 4 models in the US for now.

Most of its sales this year have come from outside the United States anyway, so it is shifting focus to Europe.

Meanwhile, Volvo, Polestar's sister company owned by Geely, was allowed to stay in the US raising questions about how these rules are applied.