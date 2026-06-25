US DOT considers letting fully autonomous vehicles forgo brake pedals

NHTSA seeks exemption for driverless cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants to update safety standards so only fully automated cars, like Tesla's upcoming Cybercab, can skip the brake pedal. Regular cars with manual controls still need them.

If this goes through, it could speed up the rollout of driverless rides by removing hurdles that have stopped projects before (think GM's canceled Origin AV).

Industry leaders have been pushing for these changes to help bring autonomous fleets to life.