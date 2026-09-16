US probes Tesla Cybercabs in Austin lacking steering wheels, pedals
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Tesla's new self-driving Cybercabs, just launched in Austin, are now being investigated by US safety regulators.
The big question? Whether these taxis, designed without steering wheels or pedals, actually meet federal safety standards meant for regular cars.
Tesla could face $139 million fine
Tesla has until September 30 to show its Cybercabs follow the rules, or it could be hit with a fine of up to $139 million.
Unlike Amazon's Zoox (which got special approval), Tesla self-certified and may have added temporary controls just for testing.
This move could mean more legal headaches ahead, especially since regulators have had their eye on Tesla's bold tactics before.