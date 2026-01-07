Verge drops world's 1st solid-state battery motorcycle

Verge Motorcycles just unveiled the TS Pro, the first electric bike rocking a solid-state battery. Thanks to this tech, it can go up to 595km on one charge—almost double what their last model managed.

What stands out? The TS Pro packs a punch with its Hubless Donut Motor 2.0: 999Nm of torque, 138hp, and a zippy 0-97km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Despite all that power, it weighs 230kg.

Fast charging & safer battery You can add about 299km of range in only 10 minutes using fast charging (NACS/CCS2), and a full charge takes under 35 minutes.

The new solid-state battery isn't just about range—it's also safer and less likely to catch fire than old-school lithium batteries.