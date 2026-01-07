Verge drops world's 1st solid-state battery motorcycle
Verge Motorcycles just unveiled the TS Pro, the first electric bike rocking a solid-state battery.
Thanks to this tech, it can go up to 595km on one charge—almost double what their last model managed.
What stands out?
The TS Pro packs a punch with its Hubless Donut Motor 2.0: 999Nm of torque, 138hp, and a zippy 0-97km/h in just 3.5 seconds.
Despite all that power, it weighs 230kg.
Fast charging & safer battery
You can add about 299km of range in only 10 minutes using fast charging (NACS/CCS2), and a full charge takes under 35 minutes.
The new solid-state battery isn't just about range—it's also safer and less likely to catch fire than old-school lithium batteries.
Price & availability
The TS Pro with the extended-range solid-state battery is priced at $34,900 (before taxes/fees), with pre-orders open now and deliveries rolling out early in 2026.
The standard model starts at $29,900 before taxes and fees.
If you're into next-gen tech and long rides between charges, this might be your dream bike.