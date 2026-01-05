Verge's new electric bike goes 600km on a single charge
Verge, the Estonian e-motorcycle maker, just dropped its updated TS Pro—and it's seriously pushing boundaries.
Thanks to a next-gen 33.3-kWh solid-state battery, this bike can go up to 600km before needing a recharge. That's farther than rivals like Zero or Energica.
Even cooler: with 200-kW fast charging, you can add about 300km of range in under 10 minutes—perfect for quick pit stops.
Fast, powerful, and up for grabs
The TS Pro isn't just about range—it packs a punch with 137hp and wild torque (334kg.ft), letting you rocket from zero to 60 in just 3.5 seconds.
Verge has also dialed up battery reliability and thermal management so it lasts longer ride after ride.
Pre-orders are open now at $34,900, with deliveries expected in early 2026—so if you're eyeing an electric upgrade that actually goes the distance, this one's worth watching.