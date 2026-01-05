Verge's new electric bike goes 600km on a single charge

Fast, powerful, and up for grabs

The TS Pro isn't just about range—it packs a punch with 137hp and wild torque (334kg.ft), letting you rocket from zero to 60 in just 3.5 seconds.

Verge has also dialed up battery reliability and thermal management so it lasts longer ride after ride.

Pre-orders are open now at $34,900, with deliveries expected in early 2026—so if you're eyeing an electric upgrade that actually goes the distance, this one's worth watching.