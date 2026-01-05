BMW Alpina is getting its own spotlight in 2026

What's changing for Alpina?

Alpina will debut a fresh wordmark inspired by its classic 1970s look, signaling both independence and heritage.

Max Missoni (formerly of Polestar) has been appointed to oversee the design of BMW Alpina models, focusing on top-notch craftsmanship and custom options.

For now, expect lots of brand-building before any new car announcements—and the original Bovensiepen family will help with the handover until BMW takes full control at the end of 2025.