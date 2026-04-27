Vespa introduces Tech 80th special edition limited to 100 scooters Auto Apr 27, 2026

Vespa is celebrating 80 years with the new Tech 80th Special Edition: only 100 scooters will be up for grabs.

Available in both 125-cc and 150-cc versions, this model stands out with its vintage Verde Pastello green, throwback wheels inspired by the original Vespa from the 1940s, and special anniversary badges.

It's definitely more for collectors or anyone who loves a bit of retro style.