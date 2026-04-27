Vespa introduces Tech 80th special edition limited to 100 scooters
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Vespa is celebrating 80 years with the new Tech 80th Special Edition: only 100 scooters will be up for grabs.
Available in both 125-cc and 150-cc versions, this model stands out with its vintage Verde Pastello green, throwback wheels inspired by the original Vespa from the 1940s, and special anniversary badges.
It's definitely more for collectors or anyone who loves a bit of retro style.
Rides like regular Vespas, premium touches
Under the hood, it rides just like regular Vespas but keeps premium touches like LED lights and smart connectivity.
Price isn't out yet, but expect it to cost more than standard models thanks to its exclusive design and limited run.
If you're into rare rides or Vespa history, this one's worth a look!