Vessev debuts VS-9 electric hydrofoil ferry in Brooklyn demo

Vessev makes its own electric motor to keep costs down, while sourcing batteries from outside.

The VS-9 is made for shallow waters like rivers and bays (it needs just 2.5 feet of clearance).

After raising $19 million this August, Vessev plans to grow its fleet and help other boatbuilders go electric too.

Their big goal? Cleaner, less stressful urban commutes, and maybe some fun rides for hotels and tour operators along the way.