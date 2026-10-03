Vessev debuts VS-9 electric hydrofoil ferry in Brooklyn demo
Vessev just showed off its VS-9 electric ferry, and it's not your average boat: it almost flies above the water using hydrofoil wings.
During a Brooklyn demo, the VS-9 smoothly lifted up and skimmed over the waves, which Vessev co-founder and CEO Eric Laakmann said hydrofoils can operate more efficiently and make vessels comfortable enough for transit use.
Vessev raises $19 million, plans fleet growth
Vessev makes its own electric motor to keep costs down, while sourcing batteries from outside.
The VS-9 is made for shallow waters like rivers and bays (it needs just 2.5 feet of clearance).
After raising $19 million this August, Vessev plans to grow its fleet and help other boatbuilders go electric too.
Their big goal? Cleaner, less stressful urban commutes, and maybe some fun rides for hotels and tour operators along the way.