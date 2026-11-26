Vietnam's VinFast develops in-house driver-assistance and explores Level 4 autonomy
VinFast, Vietnam's electric car brand, is taking a big step by developing its own driver-assistance and future self-driving software.
At the V-Creator All Star Summit 2026, Deputy CEO Prof. Dr. Duong Van Nguyen shared that these upgrades will make VinFast cars smarter and more capable, with Level 2 features now and Level 4 technology being explored for future mobility services.
VinFast partners with Autobrains and NVIDIA
To speed things up, VinFast has teamed up with Autobrains and NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion to work on higher-level automation.
They're also training their systems using real-world driving data from Green SM to handle Vietnam's tricky traffic.
As Nguyen put it, blending in-house innovation with smart partnerships is key to pushing their tech forward efficiently.