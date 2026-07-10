Vinai Kumar Saxena hails Ladakh's 1st EV charging stations

Fast chargers at 5 Leh sites

The new stations are set up at key spots like Leh's main bus stand, Tia Rong, Solar Colony, Chuchot Shamma, and Khaltsi, with another on the way at Magnetic Hill.

Each station has fast chargers that can power up an EV to 80% in 30 minutes to one hour and comes with safety features.

This push lines up with PM Modi's vision for a carbon-neutral Ladakh and makes it easier for both locals and travelers to go electric.