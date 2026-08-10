VinFast files Indian design patent for Rasad before 2026 launch
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, has filed a design patent in India for what appears to be the Rasad.
First revealed earlier this year, the Rasad is part of VinFast's push to bring fresh electric two-wheelers to more markets, including India, where they plan to launch in 2026.
The company has also patented other models like the Viper scooter and an electric motorcycle believed to be based on the Sulad concept, signaling some big plans for Indian streets.
Rasad expected with 7.1 kW motor
The Rasad stands out with its chunky tires, sharp lines, and tall windscreen, definitely not your average city scooter look.
It's expected to pack a 7.1 kW motor (that's quick enough for up to 100km/h), disk brakes on both wheels, and solid suspension for rough roads.
While full specs aren't out yet, VinFast is aiming for a global launch by late 2026, and it looks like India could be on that list too.