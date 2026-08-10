VinFast files Indian design patent for Rasad before 2026 launch

VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, has filed a design patent in India for what appears to be the Rasad.

First revealed earlier this year, the Rasad is part of VinFast's push to bring fresh electric two-wheelers to more markets, including India, where they plan to launch in 2026.

The company has also patented other models like the Viper scooter and an electric motorcycle believed to be based on the Sulad concept, signaling some big plans for Indian streets.