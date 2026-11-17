Inside, the VF5 gets a flatter dashboard and a larger 10-inch infotainment screen that combines driving info in one place.

The gear selector has moved to the steering column, freeing up space for wireless charging on the center console.

Slightly bigger than before, it runs on a front-mounted motor with 99hp and supports fast charging up to 60 kW.

With patent filings hinting at an evaluation for the local market, VinFast's mix of range, design updates, and tech could shake things up for young Indian drivers looking for something fresh in the compact EV scene.