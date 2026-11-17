VinFast gears up to bring VF5 electric SUV to India
VinFast is gearing up to bring its refreshed VF5 electric SUV to India, aiming straight at rivals like the Tata Nexon EV.
The new VF5 packs a 43 kWh battery with an NEDC range of 370km and shows off a bolder look with chrome accents and new headlamp placement.
VF5 interior gets 10-inch infotainment screen
Inside, the VF5 gets a flatter dashboard and a larger 10-inch infotainment screen that combines driving info in one place.
The gear selector has moved to the steering column, freeing up space for wireless charging on the center console.
Slightly bigger than before, it runs on a front-mounted motor with 99hp and supports fast charging up to 60 kW.
With patent filings hinting at an evaluation for the local market, VinFast's mix of range, design updates, and tech could shake things up for young Indian drivers looking for something fresh in the compact EV scene.