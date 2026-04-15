VinFast launches VF MPV 7 in India at ₹24.49L

Seven seats safety features 10-year warranty

The VF MPV 7 seats seven across three rows and stands out with V-shaped LED lights and chunky 19-inch alloys.

Inside, there's a big touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, plus safety basics like ABS, stability control, and four airbags.

VinFast is offering a solid 10-year battery warranty and three years of free maintenance as they expand their service network across India.

This new EV will be going up against rivals like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7.