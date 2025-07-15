VinFast opens bookings for VF 6, VF 7 in India

VinFast investing $500 million for Indian operations

The new SUVs will be built at VinFast's Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, which has a $500 million investment and will create about 3,500 jobs.

VinFast is also rolling out 32 dealerships across 27 cities and teaming up with partners like RoadGrid and myTVS to build charging stations and after-sales support.