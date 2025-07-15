Next Article
VinFast opens bookings for VF 6, VF 7 in India
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, is now taking bookings for its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs in India.
You can reserve one online or at a showroom with a refundable ₹21,000 deposit.
Both models are set to hit Indian roads this August.
VinFast investing $500 million for Indian operations
The new SUVs will be built at VinFast's Thoothukudi plant in Tamil Nadu, which has a $500 million investment and will create about 3,500 jobs.
VinFast is also rolling out 32 dealerships across 27 cities and teaming up with partners like RoadGrid and myTVS to build charging stations and after-sales support.