Tesla Model Y debuts at India's 1st store in BKC

The Model Y comes in two options: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The AWD version offers a solid 526km range and does 0-100km/h in about five seconds. Inside, you get a big 15-inch touchscreen, advanced driver-assist features, and a panoramic glass roof. Superchargers are coming to Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru; home charging will also be available.

Tesla's Model Y goes up against luxury EVs

At around ₹70L (thanks to import duties), the Model Y competes with luxury EVs from Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and MG—so it's aimed at folks who want something premium and eco-friendly.

If Tesla starts building cars locally down the line, prices could drop—but for now, this one's for those ready to splurge on an EV experience.