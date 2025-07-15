Tesla Model Y debuts at India's 1st store in BKC
Tesla has finally arrived in India, opening its first showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex today.
The spotlight is on the Model Y—Tesla's popular compact electric SUV—which you can now book, with deliveries set for August 2025.
Delhi gets its own Tesla showroom soon.
Range, charging options, and interior tech
The Model Y comes in two options: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
The AWD version offers a solid 526km range and does 0-100km/h in about five seconds.
Inside, you get a big 15-inch touchscreen, advanced driver-assist features, and a panoramic glass roof.
Superchargers are coming to Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru; home charging will also be available.
Tesla's Model Y goes up against luxury EVs
At around ₹70L (thanks to import duties), the Model Y competes with luxury EVs from Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and MG—so it's aimed at folks who want something premium and eco-friendly.
If Tesla starts building cars locally down the line, prices could drop—but for now, this one's for those ready to splurge on an EV experience.