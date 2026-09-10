VinFast pivots in India toward VF X and VF Y

The VF X is being developed as an entry-level electric car under $12,000, aiming straight at budget-friendly options. Right now, Tata Motors leads this space.

VinFast's current models in India cost far more ($19,000 to $24,250), so this move could shake things up.

To keep prices low and appeal to Indian tastes, VinFast is teaming up with local suppliers and ramping up plant capacity, hoping to make up to 150,000 cars a year.

The company is also eyeing markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with this new strategy.