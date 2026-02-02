VinFast to enter India and Southeast Asia with electric scooters
Auto
VinFast, a Vietnamese EV company, is bringing its electric scooters to Southeast Asia—starting with the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia—and to India.
These countries made the cut thanks to their growing demand for city-friendly and sustainable rides.
Plans to set up battery-swapping stations
Expect models like Flazz, Evo, Feliz II, and Viper—each tweaked for local needs.
VinFast plans to open plenty of stores by 2027 and will team up with V-Green for battery-swapping stations.
They're also building strong dealership networks with service and financing options to make going electric easier everywhere they launch.