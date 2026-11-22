VinFast to launch 2 e-scooters from Tamil Nadu H1 2027
Vietnam's VinFast is set to roll out two new e-scooter models in India in the first half of 2027, with production happening at its Tamil Nadu plant.
The company wants to make a mark in India's fast-growing EV scene and offer more sustainable ways to get around.
VinFast plans at least 2 EVs
VinFast isn't stopping at scooters: it's also planning at least two new battery-powered four-wheelers in India, aiming for folks looking for their first car.
With four EVs already on sale here, it's boosting its local manufacturing and V-GREEN is setting up charging stations and partnering with existing players in the EV charging space to expand its network and improve charging access for two-wheeler and four-wheeler customers, with VinGroup having outlined plans to invest $2 billion in the country across various sectors, including charging infrastructure, and some fresh land for expansion in Tamil Nadu.