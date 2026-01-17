VinFast to launch 3 electric vehicles in India by 2026
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV maker, is lining up multiple models for India by 2026: the Limo Green MPV (arriving this February), plus the VF3 micro-EV and VF5.
These models join their existing SUVs already being assembled in Tamil Nadu, signaling a big push into India's EV scene.
Specs at a glance:
The Limo Green is a roomy 5+2 seater with a 60.13kWh battery and fast-charging support, with estimated prices varying in reports between about ₹18-20 lakh and ₹22-26 lakh.
The compact VF3 promises over 200km range from its 18.6kWh battery and should cost ₹8-10 lakh.
The VF5 offers up to 326km range with its larger battery—expect it to be competitive for city driving.
Why consider them?
Limo Green targets urban families and fleet operators.
The VF3, which will take on rivals like MG Comet, has 191mm ground clearance, while the VF5's 2,514mm wheelbase may translate to more interior room—making these new options worth checking out if you're thinking about going electric!