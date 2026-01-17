VinFast to launch 3 electric vehicles in India by 2026

Specs at a glance:

The Limo Green is a roomy 5+2 seater with a 60.13kWh battery and fast-charging support, with estimated prices varying in reports between about ₹18-20 lakh and ₹22-26 lakh.

The compact VF3 promises over 200km range from its 18.6kWh battery and should cost ₹8-10 lakh.

The VF5 offers up to 326km range with its larger battery—expect it to be competitive for city driving.