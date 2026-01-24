VinFast to launch electric scooters in India in H2 2026
VinFast, a Vietnamese EV brand, is set to shake up the Indian scooter scene with six electric models in development for India, though the company plans to commence operations with one or two models and unveilings are likely in H2 2026, possibly around the festive season (Oct-Dec 2026).
Production will happen at their Tamil Nadu plant, aiming for a million units a year.
Expect the first models to drop just in time for the festive season.
What's under the hood?
These scooters are built for Indian roads and wallets—think 140km range, swappable batteries you can grab at HP fuel stations, and India-specific specifications.
They're coming in hot against popular picks like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
Why should you care?
Besides hitting local streets, these made-in-India VinFasts will ship out to regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
With plans for affordable pricing—even as subsidies drop—and charging infrastructure and dealer partners, they're aiming to make EVs way more accessible.