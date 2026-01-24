VinFast to launch electric scooters in India in H2 2026 Auto Jan 24, 2026

VinFast, a Vietnamese EV brand, is set to shake up the Indian scooter scene with six electric models in development for India, though the company plans to commence operations with one or two models and unveilings are likely in H2 2026, possibly around the festive season (Oct-Dec 2026).

Production will happen at their Tamil Nadu plant, aiming for a million units a year.

Expect the first models to drop just in time for the festive season.