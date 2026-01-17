VinFast VF5 electric hatchback coming to India in 2026

VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, is bringing its VF5 electric hatchback to India in 2026. The VF5 will follow the launch of the VF6 and VF7 models and is set to debut at the 2026 Auto Expo. With a 37.23kWh battery and a claimed range of 326km per charge, it's ready to take on favorites like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Quick look: Features & performance The VF5 packs a punch with 136hp, does 0-100km/h in under 11 seconds, and offers practical dimensions for city life.

Inside, you get an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, four airbags for safety (some markets/variants get six), a digital cluster, air filter, rear parking assist—and up to 900-liter of boot space when needed.

Price & why it matters Expected at around ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), the VF5 undercuts rivals like Nexon EV on price while offering more space than you'd think from its size.

There is no information in the source about local assembly—so if you're eyeing an affordable new-gen EV with solid features, this one's worth watching.