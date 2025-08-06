Next Article
VinFast VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs launching in September
VinFast, the Vietnamese EV brand, is bringing its VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs to India by September 2025.
Production has already kicked off in Tamil Nadu, and you can pre-book either model now for ₹21,000.
Production underway in Tamil Nadu
The VF7 comes in three variants—Earth, Wind, and Sky—with six color choices. It runs on a 70.8 kWh battery with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options.
The smaller VF6 will be available in Earth and Wind variants with similar color themes but uses a single front motor powered by a 59.6 kWh battery.
VinFast is expected to offer competitive pricing to grab attention in India's growing electric SUV scene.