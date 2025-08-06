VinFast VF7 and VF6 electric SUVs launching in September

Production underway in Tamil Nadu

The VF7 comes in three variants—Earth, Wind, and Sky—with six color choices. It runs on a 70.8 kWh battery with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

The smaller VF6 will be available in Earth and Wind variants with similar color themes but uses a single front motor powered by a 59.6 kWh battery.

VinFast is expected to offer competitive pricing to grab attention in India's growing electric SUV scene.