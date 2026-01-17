VinFast's big EV push: busses, bikes, and more coming in 2026

Charging up India and reaching new cities

To make all this happen, VinFast is teaming up with Hindustan Petroleum to add charging stations at fuel stops across India.

They're also planning to double their showrooms—going from 35 now to over 70 by end of 2026—especially in smaller cities.

Already present in 27 Indian cities, these moves are set to make VinFast's EVs way more accessible for everyone.