VinFast's big EV push: busses, bikes, and more coming in 2026
VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, is gearing up for a major expansion in 2026 with new electric busses, two-wheelers, multi-purpose vehicles, and even e-bicycles.
Backed by a $500 million investment last year (with more to come), the company wants to roll out a fresh model every six months.
As CEO Pham Sanh Chau puts it, they're aiming to increase sales and shake up the EV scene.
Charging up India and reaching new cities
To make all this happen, VinFast is teaming up with Hindustan Petroleum to add charging stations at fuel stops across India.
They're also planning to double their showrooms—going from 35 now to over 70 by end of 2026—especially in smaller cities.
Already present in 27 Indian cities, these moves are set to make VinFast's EVs way more accessible for everyone.