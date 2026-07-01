VinFast's smallest VF 3 EV coming to India this year

VF 3 features 18.6 kWh battery

The VF 3 keeps things simple and practical: it's just over three meters long with a boxy shape, LED headlamps, and squared wheel arches.

Inside, you get a minimalist four-seater cabin with fabric seats and a foldable rear bench for extra space. The main controls run through a handy 10-inch touchscreen.

Powered by a rear motor and an 18.6 kWh battery (43hp), it's built to zip through traffic and squeeze into tight parking spots, just what city drivers need.