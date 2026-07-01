VinFast's smallest VF 3 EV coming to India this year
Vietnamese brand VinFast is bringing its smallest electric SUV, the VF 3, to India later this year.
Designed for city life, this compact EV promises up to 210km range on a single charge and will go head-to-head with rivals like the MG Comet EV, perfect for anyone looking for an easy urban ride.
VF 3 features 18.6 kWh battery
The VF 3 keeps things simple and practical: it's just over three meters long with a boxy shape, LED headlamps, and squared wheel arches.
Inside, you get a minimalist four-seater cabin with fabric seats and a foldable rear bench for extra space. The main controls run through a handy 10-inch touchscreen.
Powered by a rear motor and an 18.6 kWh battery (43hp), it's built to zip through traffic and squeeze into tight parking spots, just what city drivers need.