Viral video shows Tesla Model Y touchscreen struggle in Gurugram
Auto
A Tesla Model Y driving through Gurugram has gone viral, thanks to a video showing its touchscreen struggling to keep up with India's famously chaotic roads.
With over 12 million views, the clip reveals how the car's digital display was packed with icons for motorcycles, cars, trucks, and pedestrians around the vehicle, making it clear that Indian traffic is a whole new challenge for Tesla tech.
Users joke, suggest India specific Tesla
The video sparked plenty of funny comments like "Tesla hang hogya" and "Even AI can't predict," as people joked about the car's confusion.
Several users tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk, suggesting Tesla should build an India-specific version to handle these unpredictable streets, as an observation rather than a fact.