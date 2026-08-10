Voge SR450X appears on Voge Cyprus with 398 cc parallel-twin
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The Voge SR450X has just appeared on Voge Cyprus's website, and it's shaking up the adventure scooter scene.
This segment used to be all about Honda's X-ADV, but now Chinese brands are stepping in with their own high-tech rides.
The SR450X runs on a 398 cc parallel-twin engine with 42hp and is built for both city streets and off-road fun.
SR450X pairs off-road hardware with electronics
The SR450X packs features like long-travel suspension, wire-spoke wheels, a skid plate, and extra ground clearance for rough terrain.
Tech-wise, you get blind-spot radar, a dash camera, ABS, switchable traction control, and even heated grips and a heated seat in some markets.
It's positioned as a premium option alongside other feature-packed Chinese scooters like Zontes and QJMotor.