Volkswagen and n+ unveil 2 premium e-bikes with safety tech
Volkswagen just rolled out two premium e-bikes, teaming up with n+ (yes, the folks who worked with Mercedes-AMG).
These bikes come loaded with safety features you'd usually see in cars: think radar, blind-spot alerts, turn signals, and even a rearview camera.
The Smart View system puts a live feed from behind right on your handlebars for next-level awareness.
E-bikes led signals and smart helmet
Both bikes have an LED strip that acts as a daytime running light. It glows red when you brake and amber when you signal.
Want to level up? You can grab an optional smart helmet ($399) or smart glasses ($499). The helmet connects via Bluetooth, its LEDs sync with your bike's signals, and it can alert emergency contacts if you crash.
Sport $3,999 Crossover $4,349 160km
The Sport model is built for agility at $3,999, while the Crossover goes for comfort (and comes with a cargo tray) at $4,349.
Both offer pedal assist up to 25km per hour and can go about 160km on one charge, with optional battery extenders if you want to ride even farther.