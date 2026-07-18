Volkswagen and N+ unveil smart bike called 'world's 1st' e-bike
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Volkswagen and N+ have teamed up to launch the Smart Bike, which they're calling the "world's first smart e-bike."
It's built for city riders who want more peace of mind, featuring a handlebar display that shows a live rearview camera feed whenever radar senses cars behind you.
Blind spot alerts add an extra layer of protection, so you can focus on the ride.
Smart bike priced at $4,000
The bike pairs with N+'s Smart Helmet (think LED turn signals and auto crash alerts) and optional Smart Glasses that project real-time navigation right in front of your eyes.
Under the hood, there's a 250-watt Yamaha motor, quick-release battery for up to 161km per charge, and bright light strips for night rides.
Price tag? $4,000, with deliveries expected by late 2026.