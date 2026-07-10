Volkswagen boosts Grand California battery capacity nearly 40% with self-sufficiency
Volkswagen just gave its Grand California camper van a serious upgrade for anyone who loves remote adventures.
The new Self-Sufficiency package adds two lithium batteries and a rooftop solar panel, bumping up usable battery capacity by nearly 40%.
Translation: you can stay off the grid longer, without giving up comforts like air conditioning or hot showers.
Grand California starts at €83,508
Depending on the model, you get either 104W or 174W of solar power, plus faster-charging LFP batteries that last longer and handle deep drains better.
Volkswagen also added safety tech like fatigue monitoring and intersection assist for those long road trips.
Prices start at €83,508 (about US$95,675) for the Grand California 600, with the Self-Sufficiency add-on costing extra; the larger 680 model starts at €86,465 (about US$99,075).