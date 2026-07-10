Volkswagen boosts Grand California battery capacity nearly 40% with self-sufficiency

Grand California starts at €83,508

Depending on the model, you get either 104W or 174W of solar power, plus faster-charging LFP batteries that last longer and handle deep drains better.

Volkswagen also added safety tech like fatigue monitoring and intersection assist for those long road trips.

Prices start at €83,508 (about US$95,675) for the Grand California 600, with the Self-Sufficiency add-on costing extra; the larger 680 model starts at €86,465 (about US$99,075).