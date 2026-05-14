Volkswagen delays ID. Golf launch by 2 years to 2030
Volkswagen has decided to push back the release of its electric Golf, called the ID. Golf, until around 2030, two years later than expected.
CEO Thomas Schafer explained that its current lineup of electric cars is strong enough for now, and some technical hiccups with their new SSP platform are also part of the reason for the delay.
Volkswagen delays GTI and Golf R
This delay means fans will have to wait longer for high-performance models like the GTI and Golf R.
Schafer teased that the GTI will be a real "monster" when it finally arrives, but these variants will not roll out until after the standard ID. Golf launches.
Volkswagen is focusing on making electric cars more affordable and competitive, while SSP technology will first show up in upcoming Audi and Porsche electric vehicles.