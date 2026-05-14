Volkswagen delays ID. Golf launch by 2 years to 2030

Volkswagen delays GTI and Golf R

This delay means fans will have to wait longer for high-performance models like the GTI and Golf R.

Schafer teased that the GTI will be a real "monster" when it finally arrives, but these variants will not roll out until after the standard ID. Golf launches.

Volkswagen is focusing on making electric cars more affordable and competitive, while SSP technology will first show up in upcoming Audi and Porsche electric vehicles.