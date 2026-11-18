Volkswagen drops GTI concept teasers ahead of 50th anniversary reveal
Volkswagen just dropped teaser images for its new GTI concept, set to be revealed on November 20, 2026.
This concept marks 50 years of the iconic GTI badge and is based on the Golf, but with a seriously bold makeover: think a wider stance, aggressive aerodynamics, and a big rear spoiler for those race car vibes.
Volkswagen trainees design wild GTI concept
The concept was designed by Volkswagen trainees, showing off fresh ideas and creativity from the next generation.
While it's not clear if this wild design will hit production, it's definitely a cool tribute to the GTI legacy.
Plus, Volkswagen is also rolling out the Golf GTI Edition 50 for fans who want something special right now.