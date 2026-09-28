Volkswagen ends ID.5 coupe SUV, consolidates into ID. Tiguan
Volkswagen is pulling the plug on its ID.5 electric SUV coupe, which first hit roads in 2021.
Instead of sticking with the coupe-style look, VW is shifting focus to more practical SUVs with extra space: think less sloping roofs, more room for stuff.
Instead, both the ID.5 and ID.4 will be replaced by a new model called the ID. Tiguan, arriving in early 2027.
Volkswagen simplifies lineup with ID. Tiguan
The ID.5 just didn't catch on, and it was never sold in the US
Reports pointed to weaker demand overall. As spokesperson Stefan Voswinkel put it, there won't be a direct replacement: The new ID. Tiguan will combine these models into one.
The upcoming ID. Tiguan will look much like today's gas-powered Tiguan and is set for a global reveal in October 2026 before hitting European roads in early 2027.
This is all part of VW's plan to simplify its lineup and stick with names people already know.