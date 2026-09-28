Volkswagen ends ID.5 coupe SUV, consolidates into ID. Tiguan

Volkswagen is pulling the plug on its ID.5 electric SUV coupe, which first hit roads in 2021.

Instead of sticking with the coupe-style look, VW is shifting focus to more practical SUVs with extra space: think less sloping roofs, more room for stuff.

Instead, both the ID.5 and ID.4 will be replaced by a new model called the ID. Tiguan, arriving in early 2027.