Why Volkswagen is eyeing partnership with JSW in India
What's the story
Volkswagen, the German automotive giant, is exploring a strategic partnership with Indian conglomerate JSW Group, as per Economic Times. The move is aimed at improving competitiveness and profitability in India's fast-growing car market. The possible collaboration comes as Volkswagen has struggled to expand its footprint in the country, a key market for the company as it seeks to grow beyond Europe.
Strategic goals
A two-party arrangement with joint control
The proposed partnership is likely to be a two-party arrangement with joint control, defined operational roles, and governance mechanisms for faster decision-making.
The companies will look at ways to increase local sourcing, share vehicle platforms, and expand production capacity.
Despite being present in India for over two decades, Volkswagen's market share is still about 2%.
Market challenges
Focus on deep localization and platform synergies
A company spokesperson said the partnership would focus on deep localization and platform synergies, which are intended to support more competitive products, increase scale, and improve profitability in India. This means potentially leveraging JSW's local business presence and capabilities to overcome growth challenges here.
Collaboration scope
Proposed collaboration to go beyond conventional manufacturing arrangement
The proposed collaboration would go beyond a conventional manufacturing arrangement, with both sides potentially working together across products, sourcing, and production.
The areas being explored include expanding Volkswagen's product portfolio in India, increasing local sourcing of components, sharing vehicle platforms, and strengthening manufacturing capabilities.
For JSW Group, the proposed partnership would build on its existing presence in India's passenger vehicle industry through its joint venture with China's SAIC Motor.
Market potential
India increasingly important for Volkswagen as it seeks growth abroad
India has become increasingly important to Volkswagen as the automaker seeks growth outside Europe.
Skoda currently leads the group's operations in India. However, the company has faced challenges in scaling up in this price-sensitive but rapidly expanding automotive market.
The proposed JSW partnership comes as Volkswagen is under pressure to reduce costs and improve competitiveness globally.