Volkswagen Group considers selling brands amid manufacturing and export troubles

Volkswagen plans 51% Everllence sale €7.4bn

To raise cash and streamline operations, VW is reportedly looking at selling Ducati and putting part of Lamborghini on the stock market under Audi.

VW just announced plans to sell a 51% stake in Everllence Marine Engines for €7.4 billion, and Porsche recently ended VW's long run with Bugatti.

On top of that, there are talks about major job cuts, possibly up to 100,000 positions, and even closing four factories.