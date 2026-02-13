Volkswagen ID. Buzz can now be fitted with this partition
Volkswagen just dropped a new factory partition option for the ID. Buzz electric van, making it easier to keep your stuff safe and separate from passengers.
Designed with Snoeks Automotive, the sturdy Compax composite divider is available for five-seaters and creates a hard partition that fully separates the passenger cell from the load area.
Partition has a central window so you can see through
You still get five seats, plus a big cargo area.
The partition has a central window so you can see through, under-floor storage for charging cables, and does not impede the operation of the rear passenger seatbelts or side airbags.
It's super handy for anyone hauling gear or tools, though not really meant for camper setups.
New partition option costs €1,856.40 in Germany
Volkswagen lists a cargo-space figure of 4,120L with the seats folded down.
The new partition option costs €1,856.40 in Germany—including VAT and installation—if you want that extra peace of mind on board.