First Volkswagen EV with iconic GTI badge is here
What's the story
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo GTI, its first electric vehicle to sport the iconic GTI badge. The new model is a more powerful version of the recently unveiled ID. Polo, VW's all-electric subcompact hatchback. The ID. Polo GTI comes with an electric motor on the front axle that delivers 223hp and 290Nm of torque via an electronically controlled front differential.
Specifications
The car promises a range of up to 423km
The ID. Polo GTI can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.8 seconds, with a top speed of 175km/h. The car weighs around 1,540kg without the driver. It is equipped with a 52kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery that offers up to 423km of range on Europe's WLTP test cycle, translating to some 359km on EPA's metrics. The vehicle also supports DC fast-charging at up to 105kW capacity, going from 10% to 80% charge in about 24 minutes.
Design
It features red accents and 19-inch wheels
The ID. Polo GTI retains the clean design language of its standard electric counterpart but adds redesigned bumpers and a split rear spoiler for an aggressive look. It also comes with 19-inch wheels in a two-tone finish, GTI logos on the center caps, and lowered ride height for sharper handling. The interior features red accents, upgraded front seats with greater lateral support, and a mix of physical buttons and screens for an intuitive experience.
Market launch
Pricing starts at around $45,000
The ID. Polo GTI will go on sale in Germany later this year, with a starting price of around $45,000 at current exchange rates. However, it will not be available for American Volkswagen shoppers. The car comes with a range of optional features like a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and massaging front seats, Bridgestone Potenza Sport (235/40 R19) tires, and a powerful Harman Kardon sound system with subwoofer.