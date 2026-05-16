First Volkswagen EV with iconic GTI badge is here

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo GTI, its first electric vehicle to sport the iconic GTI badge. The new model is a more powerful version of the recently unveiled ID. Polo, VW's all-electric subcompact hatchback. The ID. Polo GTI comes with an electric motor on the front axle that delivers 223hp and 290Nm of torque via an electronically controlled front differential.

Specifications The car promises a range of up to 423km The ID. Polo GTI can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.8 seconds, with a top speed of 175km/h. The car weighs around 1,540kg without the driver. It is equipped with a 52kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery that offers up to 423km of range on Europe's WLTP test cycle, translating to some 359km on EPA's metrics. The vehicle also supports DC fast-charging at up to 105kW capacity, going from 10% to 80% charge in about 24 minutes.

Design It features red accents and 19-inch wheels The ID. Polo GTI retains the clean design language of its standard electric counterpart but adds redesigned bumpers and a split rear spoiler for an aggressive look. It also comes with 19-inch wheels in a two-tone finish, GTI logos on the center caps, and lowered ride height for sharper handling. The interior features red accents, upgraded front seats with greater lateral support, and a mix of physical buttons and screens for an intuitive experience.

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