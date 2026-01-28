Volkswagen is dropping 5 new cars in India by 2026

The Tayron R-Line brings a punchy 2.0L turbo engine (204hp), all-wheel drive, and seven-speed DSG auto gearbox. Also on the way: refreshed Taigun and Virtus models, potentially with Level 2 ADAS for smarter safety, the affordable Tera sub-4m SUV for city life, and Volkswagen 's first serious electric car here—the ID.4 EV.

How they stack up against rivals

Volkswagen isn't just launching cars—they're taking on big names like Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner with the Tayron R-Line, while the Tera aims at popular picks like Maruti Fronx.

The updated Taigun and Virtus will keep battling it out in their segments too.

Basically: expect more choices if you're car shopping soon!