Volkswagen launches ID. Tiguan all electric SUV to replace ID.4

Inside, you get a digital dashboard with both touchscreen and physical controls for easy use.

There are three configurations: a 188-hp rear-wheel-drive or a 282-hp rear-drive with a 77-kWh battery, and a 295-hp all-wheel-drive with up to 599km of range on a single charge (WLTP).

Priced from €42,695 (about $48,000), it also packs in features like one-pedal driving and Connected Travel Assist, making it clear Volkswagen wants to stay ahead in the electric-vehicle game.