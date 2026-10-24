Volkswagen launches ID. Tiguan all electric SUV to replace ID.4
Volkswagen just rolled out the ID. Tiguan, its first all-electric take on the popular SUV.
With a fresh design, LED accents, and a glowing Volkswagen badge, the ID. Tiguan is set to replace the ID.4 in North America and will compete directly with electric-vehicle favorites like the Tesla Model Y.
ID. Tiguan digital cockpit 3 powertrains
Inside, you get a digital dashboard with both touchscreen and physical controls for easy use.
There are three configurations: a 188-hp rear-wheel-drive or a 282-hp rear-drive with a 77-kWh battery, and a 295-hp all-wheel-drive with up to 599km of range on a single charge (WLTP).
Priced from €42,695 (about $48,000), it also packs in features like one-pedal driving and Connected Travel Assist, making it clear Volkswagen wants to stay ahead in the electric-vehicle game.