Volkswagen launches long wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo with 4.4m3 capacity
Volkswagen just dropped a long-wheelbase (LWB) version of its ID. Buzz Cargo, making it even more useful for businesses and anyone who needs serious space.
With a 250-millimeter-longer wheelbase, you now get 4.4 cubic meters of cargo room, enough to fit Euro pallets through the wider side door with less hassle.
Inside, there's a wooden load floor and seating for two or three people, depending on what you need.
ID. Buzz Cargo German price €48,490
This LWB model packs in smarter tech like traffic light recognition and auto-braking, plus one-pedal driving for easier rides.
You can even use it to power your gear with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality.
Volkswagen also ditched those touch controls on the steering wheel for real buttons, finally!
Prices in Germany start at €48,490 net (rear-wheel drive) or €50,630 net (4Motion-equipped model), with up to 1,800kg towing capacity with a braked trailer and a small premium over the standard version for all these upgrades.