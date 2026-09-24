Volkswagen launches long wheelbase ID. Buzz Cargo with 4.4m3 capacity

Volkswagen just dropped a long-wheelbase (LWB) version of its ID. Buzz Cargo, making it even more useful for businesses and anyone who needs serious space.

With a 250-millimeter-longer wheelbase, you now get 4.4 cubic meters of cargo room, enough to fit Euro pallets through the wider side door with less hassle.

Inside, there's a wooden load floor and seating for two or three people, depending on what you need.