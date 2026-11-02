Volkswagen pauses electric Golf, works council says non-electric Golf planned
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Volkswagen is putting the brakes on its electric Golf project for now, with CEO Thomas Schafer telling employees, "We simply can't afford this work right now."
This comes after a similar pause on the ID. Golf.
Still, Volkswagen's works council says the next-generation (non-electric) Golf is still set to launch as planned.
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Facing a €300 million gap in its cost-saving goals, Volkswagen is ramping up restructuring: think potential factory closures (though Wolfsburg is safe for now).
The ID.3 Neo remains its electric alternative to the Golf at the moment.
Meanwhile, production of the regular Golf will shift from Germany to Mexico in 2027.