Volkswagen recalls about 57,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs
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Volkswagen is recalling about 57,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs from 2024 through 2026 because a software glitch can make the backup camera stop working.
That means when you shift into reverse, the screen might not show what's behind you, a problem since US safety rules require clear rear visibility.
Free software update at Volkswagen dealerships
No crashes or injuries have been reported, but Volkswagen says drivers should use mirrors and look over their shoulders until it's sorted.
Owners can expect recall letters to start arriving around September 18, 2026, and can take their SUV to a dealership for a free software update that solves the issue.
If your VIN matches the recall list, don't wait: book that quick fix for safer reversing.